Women’s Aid ABCLN is seeking support for the charity’s “Make it Better” Week which will be held fromMay 20 until May 26.

The “Make a Cuppa” fundraiser will raise funds for children affected by domestic violence.

Women’s Aid says: “Get together with family and friends and Make A Cuppa. Hold a coffee morning in work or simply put the kettle on and ask everyone to make a small donation.

“We would be delighted if you and your team can Make A Cuppa for Women’s Aid ABCLN over the next few weeks.”

Register with the charity by emailing: events@womensaidabcln.org

Women’s Aid ABCL&N which is dedicated to providing refuge, support, information, training and development opportunities to women and children who are suffering abuse within the home.

The charity was established in Ballymena in 1998 and also covers Antrim, Carrickfergus, Larne and Newtownabbey. The PSNI says that domestic violence has risen to its highest level since 2004.

Women’s Aid says: “We would urge victims not to suffer in silence.”