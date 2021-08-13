Newtownabbey Foodbank: ‘Summer holidays are often a difficult time for families’

The charity issued the appeal as it revealed it has fed 23,005 people between opening in 2015 until the end of June this year.

This included 9,437 children in the community who would otherwise have gone hungry.

In a statement, Newtownabbey Foodbank said: “That we have been able to offer this lifeline is only through the generosity of so many in Newtownabbey who support our work. Since the first Pandemic lockdown donations to the Foodbank have been amazing.

Frank and Esther Mills sorting food in the warehouse.

“Our thanks go to the congregations of many churches, the customers of Tesco, ASDA, the Co-op, Iceland and numerous other companies and organisations.”

The charity added that now into the second month of the school holiday some parents are struggling to put food on the table as well as provide new uniforms and the equipment they need to start the school year.

Dan Black, chair of the management committee, said: “ Summer holidays are often a difficult time for families, with parents facing challenges of childcare before they can even consider the additional costs of simply replacing school meals.

“We are really blessed to be able to help some of the most vulnerable who would otherwise go hungry or without other essentials.”

