The Met Office have issued an enhanced warning for pollen levels for Northern Ireland today

The latest forecast, issued this morning, sets the pollen level warning as ‘Very High’.

The pollen count monitoring network combines Met Office weather data with expertise from organisations such as the National Pollen and Aerobiological Unit and PollenUK to produce pollen forecasts for 5 days ahead across the whole of the UK.

Pollen warning

Met Office Pollen Forecast

These levels are occurring as a result of prevailing weather conditions, with light winds bringing air pollution from the continent and adding to the build-up of locally generated air pollutants.

During periods of high air pollution the symptoms of people with lung or heart disease may worsen.

Healthy people are unlikely to experience any ill effects.

Health Advice

​The following advice on health applies when air pollution is ‘high’ or ‘very high’:

While most people will not be affected by short term peaks in air pollution, some people - particularly vulnerable groups such as those with existing heart or lung conditions - may experience increased symptoms.

If you think you may be affected by air pollution levels, you should consider modifying your treatment as you usually do when symptoms increase and, consult your doctor if this is not effective.

You may also wish to reduce the time you spend outdoors or avoid busy, congested streets.

If you have noticed in the past that your breathing is affected during cold, calm conditions or on hot, sunny days, you should avoid strenuous outdoor activity on those days and ensure that you have access to your usual medication, such as asthma inhalers.

Children with asthma should be able to take part in games in the usual way, although they may need to increase their use of reliever medicines before participating.

There is no need for them to stay away from school.

If you suffer from a heart condition and notice a change in your symptoms, you should seek medical advice as you normally would.

(Source: The Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs)