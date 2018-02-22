BBC Children in Need awards �10,000 to Newtownabbey project in new grants scheme

BBC Children in Need has awarded £10,000 to a Newtownabbey project as part of Curiosity – a brand new partnership with Wellcome that is providing opportunities for children and young people experiencing disadvantage, to take part in science activities that are meaningful and fun.

The first round of the Curiosity programme has awarded 32 grants of up to £10,000 to fund projects which use the power of inspiring science activities to create change for disadvantaged children and young people across the UK.

One of the projects to receive a Curiosity grant is Rathfern Community Regeneration Group which will use a grant of £10,000 to establish a Junior Hill Wardens scheme to educate children and young people from the area about Carnmoney Hill in Newtownabbey. The scheme will teach the young people about the history of the hill, its woodland and wildlife so that they can monitor change and report on issues that may have an impact on the environment.

The project will develop the children and young people’s skills, improve their emotional and physical wellbeing and will teach them about the environment and their surroundings, encouraging them to share their knowledge with friends and family.

Simon Antrobus, Chief Executive of BBC Children in Need said: “We’re really excited that we are able to award these new grants in partnership with Wellcome, which will encourage disadvantaged young people around the UK to embrace an exciting and creative approach to science.”

The Curiosity programme will award grants in two further rounds over the next three years.

Applications for the next round of grants will open from autumn 2018, with updated information about the programme available from summer 2018.