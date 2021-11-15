Could you take on the ‘Eggheads’?

12 Yard Productions are casting now for series Two of Channel 5’s ‘Eggheads’ hosted by Jeremy Vine.

Each team will consist of four team members and one standby.

You can apply online now at 12yard.com

Applicants must be 18 years of age and over and must be legally resident and currently living in the United Kingdom, the Channel Islands or the Isle of Man.