Display time for Muckamore GB

Muckamore Girls Brigade celebrated their 59th annual display at Muckamore Presbyterian Church recently when the guest of honour was Ms Louise Abbott.

The girls displayed many of the talents that they share each Tuesday night at the GB, from the youngest tiny tot (age three) through to the Brigader section.

Muckamore GB at their annual Display Senior Section with leaders: Caroline Abbott, Rachel Bingham, and Ruth Fleck.

Three girls were awarded their Brigader Brooch on the night- Rachel Fothergill, Suzanne McFetridge and Rebecca Starritt.

The GB year at Muckamore has been a busy one, many new activities for the girls and a group of dedicated officers, leaders and captain.

The girls were also successful in various district competitions and the display proved a great opportunity to showcase the efforts of the girls and enjoy a fun night of fellowship together.

(photographs kindly submitted)

The Tiny Tots Section of Muckamore GB at their display with their leaders (L to R) : Inez McNeilly, Holly Hennessy, Hannah Allen, Gillian Milligan and Andrea Allen.

More photographs in next week’s Ballymena and Newtownabbey Times.