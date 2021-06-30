Whether you’re after high energy fun at an inflatable park or a low-key trek on a forest trail, we’ve compiled a list of some of the best family-friendly days out in County Antrim.
Many attractions are currently operating on a booking-only basis or have certain restrictions in place, so be sure to check with each venue before you travel.
1. We Are Vertigo, Belfast
We Are Vertigo has two fun filled venues in Belfast, with indoor skydiving, an inflatable park, and the Ninja Master course at Titanic Park. Newtownbreda also hosts an inflatable park as well as adventure climbing and soft play.
Photo: Ryan Campbell
2. World of Owls, Randalstown
Northern Ireland's premier owl, bird of prey and exotic animal conservation centre, World of Owls is based within Randalstown Forest. The centre is also home to reptiles, minibeasts, and a host of other rescues from alpacas to rabbits.
Photo: World of Owls
3. Carnfunnock Country Park, Larne
Located off the Antrim Coast Road, the 191 hectare park hosts an activity centre and outdoor adventure playground, a nine hole golf course, and the Family Fun Zone as well as number of picturesque trails and picnic areas.
Photo: Mid and East Antrim Borough Council
4. Rosepark Farm, Ballymoney
From playparks, ziplines, a quad train and bouncy castles to meeting the farm's animal residents, there are a host of activities to keep kids entertained at this rural spot. Booking is essential - visit the Farm's Facebook page for more details.
Photo: Rosepark Farm