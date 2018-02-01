Glengormley High School Open Night a great success

Glengormley High were delighted to host Primary Six and Seven pupils and their parents for the annual school Open Night on Thursday, January 26. The school was overwhelmed by the huge turnout of pupils and their parents as they showcased the fantastic learning going on in the school and the wide ranging opportunities for academic achievement and personal development.

New Principal, Mr Massey, addressed the prospective pupils and their parents with a message focused on how a vibrant, committed and talented staff strive to help all pupils reach their potential, delivering an outstanding educational experience within the caring ethos of the school.

These Glengormley High School pupils helped bring geography to life for visitors to the annual Open Night.

Mr Massey outlined how excited he was to be leading the school community to great success in the future and inspiring their young people to enjoy their educational journey at Glengormley High as they work to achieve their potential across our curriculum pathways.

He went on to state his belief in the crucial need to maintain the safe and caring environment present at the school where pupils feel safe and valued with a strong focus on anti-bullying and pupil well being.

Mr Massey also underlined the importance of working closely with parents and all in the school community to support each pupil in achieving their best.

Following his address the visitors were guided around school by Glengormley High students and were able to witness and engage in a range of fantastic learning activities across the wide spectrum of subjects offered by the school.

Having fun in the science lab during Open Night at Glengormley High. The School were delighted to host Primary 6 and 7 Pupils and their parents for the annual open event on January 26.

Visitors were able to get involved in working with robotics in IT, sample delicious treats in Home Economics, develop some products in Technology, explore the state of the art fitness facilities in PE, participate in some wacky experiments in Science and much more.

Parents who visited the school commented on how “friendly and approachable” the teachers and pupils were and how they were able to give the P6 and P7 pupils a real insight into what makes Glengormley High great.

Parents who spoke to First Year pupils expressed how impressed they were by how the pupils spoke about how successfully they had made the adjustment to the school, thriving academically and getting involved in a wide range of extra-curricular clubs which are offered at Glengormley High School.

Any parents and pupils from both P6 and P7 who were unable to attend our Open Evening can contact the school on 02890837223 or send a message or email on the school Facebook page to arrange an appointment for a private tour of the school.

A new school prospectus is also available for download on the school website or social media page and any other school documentation is available on request.