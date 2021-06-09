East Antrim property: attractive red brick villa with home office
Number 49, Mount Pleasant Road is an impressive red brick detached villa in the highly popular residential area of Jordanstown.
Wednesday, 9th June 2021, 3:16 pm
Updated
Wednesday, 9th June 2021, 3:38 pm
The property features five bedrooms, one which can be used as a home office or study; three separate reception rooms, a fitted kitchen, utility and cloakroom.
There is also a deluxe bathroom with white suite and jacuzzi bath, as well as double glazing in uPVC frames, oil fired central heating and a detached garage.
The property is up for sale with McMillan Estate Agents for £349,950; for more information, click here.
