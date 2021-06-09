The property features five bedrooms, one which can be used as a home office or study; three separate reception rooms, a fitted kitchen, utility and cloakroom.

There is also a deluxe bathroom with white suite and jacuzzi bath, as well as double glazing in uPVC frames, oil fired central heating and a detached garage.

The property is up for sale with McMillan Estate Agents for £349,950

