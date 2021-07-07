East Antrim property: luxury seafront apartment with stunning views
Number 5, Royal Quays is a newly-built second floor apartment with lift access enjoying a prestigious sea front location.
Wednesday, 7th July 2021, 4:54 pm
With stunning views of Belfast Lough and the Co Down coastline, the high-quality build offers a spacious lounge, open plan to the dining and kitchen area.
There are three bedrooms, all with sea views and a master en-suite shower room as well as separate bathroom.
The Carrickfergus property is on the market for £375,000 with Hunter Campbell; for more information, click here.
Page 1 of 3