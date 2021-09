It is located in a popular and sought after area of Greenisland close to many local amenities and within easy commuting distance of Belfast.

The house features five bedrooms, three bathrooms and an integrated garage. It also benefits from double glazing throughout and gas fired central heating.

The property is on the market with Doherty Yea for £340,000; for more information, click here.

1. 6 Downview Road Front of the property. Photo: Doherty Yea Photo Sales

2. 6 Downview Road Entrance hall. Photo: Doherty Yea Photo Sales

3. 6 Downview Road Snug. Photo: Doherty Yea Photo Sales

4. 6 Downview Road Lounge. Photo: Doherty Yea Photo Sales