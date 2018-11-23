IN PICTURES: Take a look through the Times’ archive

Take a look back at the good old days with our selection of photographs from the paper’s archive.

More every week in the Carrick, Larne and Newtownabbey Times.

If you have any old photographs that you would like to share with our readers, we would love to hear from you. Do you have photographs from school? Maybe a sports team you played on? Or a special event that was a special memory?

We would love to see them. Send any old photographs, together with any details you have about the photo, to copydesk.ni@jpress.co.uk and we will use as many as we can in the paper.

Bishop Samuel Poyntz conducted the confirmations of 11 young people at St John's Baptist Church Ballyclare. Included are church wardens, lay readers and Rector John Bond. 1997. Other 3rd Party Buy a Photo

Team trophies won in the the Dart League season just ended in East Antrim. 1989. Other 3rd Party Buy a Photo

Officials pictured with the Mayor Charlie Johnston at a reception in Carrick Town Hall before the U18 inter-provincial rugby match between Ulster and Munster at Woodlawn. Johnston Press Buy a Photo

Downshire Community School principal Mary Sinnamon and Des Brown from the TSB which sponsored the Business Education Links System, pictured with firms' representatives who attended the seminar at the school. 1991. Johnston Press Buy a Photo

