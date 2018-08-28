Liam Neeson lends his support to AWARE’s Mood Walks

Northern Ireland depression charity, AWARE has received the backing of Hollywood actor Liam Neeson for their upcoming Mood Walks for World Suicide Prevention Day.

An AWARE Mood Walk is an annual fundraising event for the charity in which participants walk either 5k or 10k and raise

money for the charity and AWARE will be holding Mood Walks this year in in Belfast and Derry/Londonderry on September 9 and Omagh on September 16.

Ballymena-born actor, Liam Neeson has been spotted filming in Belfast and Whiteabbey for the hotly anticipated romantic drama, Normal People. However, he found time to support the charity AWARE by signing a Mood Walk t-shirt and posing for a photograph.

AWARE, which educates and supports people on the illness of depression, is giving people the opportunity to win the signed Mood Walk t-shirt and all people have to do to win is register online for any of the three Mood Walks using the AWARE website and they will be automatically entered into a draw to win the t-shirt.

The AWARE Mood Walk is now in its fourth year and the charity hopes that with the support of Liam Neeson and the chance to win the signed t-shirt, that more people than ever will register and join the Mood Walk and help raise much needed funds for the charity to continue their vital services into communities, schools and workplaces throughout Northern Ireland.

Lesley Wright from Community & Events at AWARE said: “The Mood Walks are AWARE’s flagship fundraising event with hundreds of people participating in them each year. We are absolutely delighted that Liam Neeson took time out of his extremely busy

schedule to sign the AWARE Mood Walk t-shirt and pose for a photograph. Having the support and backing of such an esteemed actor is a massive kudos for AWARE.

“In 2016, a total number of 297 people lost their lives to suicide in Northern Ireland. This is a scary statistic and what is even more startling is the fact that Northern Ireland has the highest rates of mental illness than any other part of the UK.

The AWARE Mood Walk provides an opportunity for people to step out and show their support for people with mental illness such as depression and in-turn challenge stigma that many with mental illness and depression still face today. We will also have people completing the AWARE Mood Walk in memory of someone who died by suicide.

“The AWARE Mood Walk is a sponsored walk so we are encouraging people to fundraise as much money as they can. All money raised is put directly back into the services AWARE provide in educating and supporting people with depression.”

For more information about AWARE and to sign up for their Mood Walk, visit www.aware-ni.org or call either the Belfast Office on 028 9035 7820 or the North West Office on 028 7126 0602.