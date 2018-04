Theatre at the Mill will the venue on April 27 for the 84th Anniversary Concert of Ballyclare Male Voice Choir at 7.45pm.

This well respected choir offers a mixture of traditional and contemporary, sacred and secular music.

The choir is honoured to have as guest soloist Father Eugene O’Hagan of The Priests fame.

Father O’Hagan now Vicar General of The Diocese of Down and Connor was previously local priest for Ballyclare and Ballygowan.

Tickets: £15