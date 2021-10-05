Muckamore ladies get a welcome wellbeing boost
The ladies of Muckamore Women’s Institute met for their first meeting of the new season in the Ramble Inn where they were welcomed by President Elizabeth Gray.
After a little light business, and a meal, competitions were held.
The Birthday Girl gift was presented to Ethel Younger and the monthly competition ‘Count your buttons’ was won by Marie Johnston, with Irene McCullough second and Liz McConnell third.
‘Embarrassing moments throughout Covid’ were told by members with the winning story delivered by Evelyn Fleming.
Members were delighted that their treasurer Lesley had secured a grant in relation to a project commissioned by Impact Network through the Public Health Agency Making Life Better funding programme.
Each member received a Wellbeing pack “5 steps to wellbeing”. containing interesting literature and well being facts plus various useful products.
Muckamore WI’s next meeting will be the Associated Countrywomen of the World (ACWW) walk.
The evening concluded with a Vote of Thanks by Florence McFarland.