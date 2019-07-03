Norman completes record-breaking autogyro feat

The Mayor of Mid and East Antrim, Cllr Maureen Morrow has congratulated Norman Surplus on completing his round the world trip in an autogyro.

The Larne man first began this journey in 2010 and is the only person to have completed a trip of this magnitude in this type of aircraft.

Commenting on his achievement, the mayor said: “I would like to congratulate Norman on successfully completing his around the world trip.

“This journey was not without its challenges and Mr. Surplus should be applauded for circumnavigating the globe in a gyroplane, something no-one else has achieved to date.”

He completed his feat on Friday after flying 27,000 miles and visiting 32 countries.

The intrepid traveller set off from Sandy Bay on Easter Monday in a fresh bid to fly an autogyro aircraft around the world.

Commenting on his achievement on social media, Norman said: “Still can’t quite believe my global mission was completed in McMinnville, Oregon. Many thanks to everyone who have posted me their kind and encouraging messages on the completion of what has turned out to be a nine-year odyssey to complete the first rounding of the planet by an autogyro type aircraft.

“It is a very odd, yet very special feeling. It cannot be achieved without tackling, head on, some of the biggest challenges that the extremes of climate and physical geography that the Earth can throw at you. My goal has been completed. The pioneering first pathway around the globe by an autogyro aircraft has now been opened and hopefully gives encouragement for other adventurous gyronaughts to perhaps follow into the future.”

Norman’s first attempt was in 2010 when he got as far as Japan before Russian authorities refused to allow him entry.