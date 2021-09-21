Spending an afternoon with your four legged friend and getting out on a walk is important, especially when you live in a busy city.
Here are some of the best dog-friendly walks in and around Belfast this Autumn..
1. Ormeau Park
The oldest municipal park in Belfast, Ormeau Park was opened to the public in 1871. It has plenty to offer dog walkers in Belfast and features eco trails, orientation routes, horticultural, woodland and wildlife displays. Situated only 10 minutes drive from the city centre, it's opens at 7:30am and closes at around 5pm in the winter months. Well recognised for its achievements, Ormeau Park has won the Green Flag Award every year from 2011 to 2020.
2. Victoria Park
Victoria Park opened to the public in 1904 and benefits from two walking trails around the lake. The park is home to a variety of water birds such as swans, geese, ducks and herons and is part of the Belfast Lough ASSI (Area of Special Scientific Interest) project. Open 24 hours, seven days a week, it provides a vibrant spot to walk your dog and take in nature and is located only 15 minutes drive away from Belfast City Centre.
3. Comber Greenway
Opened in 2008, the Comber Greenway is situated along the line of the former Belfast to Comber railway. These paths connect the east of the city to Comber and are the ideal way to spend an afternoon. Stretching to 7 miles in length, you can enjoy views of Stormont, Scrabo Tower, the Harland & Wolff cranes, and the Belfast Hills. The ideal expedition to undertake with your four legged friend.
4. Botanic Gardens
Set on the same site as the Ulster Museum, Belfast's Botanic Gardens were established in 1828. Well known for the spectacular flora and fauna on display, they make for an interesting dog walk close to the city centre. Boasting 28 acres, the park opens at 7:30am and close at around sunset. Whilst it is incredibly dog friendly all dogs must be kept on a lead within the park.