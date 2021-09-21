2. Victoria Park

Victoria Park opened to the public in 1904 and benefits from two walking trails around the lake. The park is home to a variety of water birds such as swans, geese, ducks and herons and is part of the Belfast Lough ASSI (Area of Special Scientific Interest) project. Open 24 hours, seven days a week, it provides a vibrant spot to walk your dog and take in nature and is located only 15 minutes drive away from Belfast City Centre.

Photo: Pacemaker Press