St Benedicts College pupils runners-up in Schools Technology Tournament

Year 10 pupils from St Benedict’s College who were runners up at the Schools’ Technology Tournament hosted by Northern Regional College.

Seventeen teams of Year 10 pupils from eight schools took part in the competition, hosted by the NRC’s Farm Lodge campus, in partnership with Ballymena Rotary Club and with the support of the local business community. St Benedict’s College came second to Ballymena Academy which also had a third placed team.

The winning Ballymena teams will now be invited by the Rotary Club to complete in a Northern Ireland-wide event, organised by the Ballymena Club.