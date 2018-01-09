Stress control programme announced for Newtownabbey

The Northern Health and Social Care Trust in partnership with Monkstown Village Initiatives has released dates for a new stress control programme in the Newtownabbey area.

‘Stress Control’ is a six week, self-help course aimed at people experiencing mild to moderate anxiety or depression, anyone who is experiencing stress, knows someone who is, or just wants to be better equipped to deal with stress, is welcome to attend.

The classes will be delivered by staff from the Northern Trust’s Psychological Therapies Service and Monkstown Village Initiatives.

Over 780 people have attended the classes to date, learning a range of beneficial new skills to help them manage stress.

The classes, which are free of charge and flexible, are open to anyone living in the Northern Trust area.

The classes are completely confidential with no sharing of personal difficulties in front of others.

Classes will meet at: Monkstown Village Centre, Newtownabbey on Tuesday evenings (7pm - 8.30pm) from February 20-March 27; The Marina Conference Suite, Carrickfergus on Wednesday evenings (7pm - 8.30pm) from 21st February 21-March 28; and The Dunanney Centre, Rathcoole on Thursday mornings (10.30am - 12noon) from February 22-March 29.

Anyone who is interested in attending should contact Monkstown Village Initiatives on 028 9086 0090 or turn up on the night. Friends and family members are also welcome.