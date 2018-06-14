‘100 not out’ for local boxing legend

Former professional boxer Henry Turkington (74) reached a major milestone this week, donating his 100th pint of blood.

The Ballyclare man, who was Ulster and Ireland light-middleweight champion during his decorated career, provided the pint of blood at the town’s Presbyterian Church.

Henry gave his first pint of blood in 1969 when he was 26.

Commenting on his achievement, Mr Turkington said: “I’m very proud and honoured to have reached the milestone of donating 100 pints of blood.

“I hope when people read this it will inspire them to start donating and save people’s lives, something that I hope I’ve managed to do over the past 50 years.”

Henry was presented with a piece of cut glass to mark his generous milestone.