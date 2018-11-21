£3,000 bill for Christmas tree replacement

Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council has had to pay almost £3,000 to replace the Christmas tree in Glengormley after the original one fell over this week.

The tree in the Antrim Road area developed a crack in the base and had to be removed.

Detailing the costs, a spokesperson for the local authority said: “The cost to remove and replace the Christmas tree at Glengormley is approximately £2,980.”

Glengormley receives a council-funded tree alongside Ballyclare, Antrim and Randalstown.

Residents in Crumlin have objected to the council’s decision to only fund the trees in the four towns and have called on funding to be allocated for a tree in their area.

Commenting on the decision to replace the damaged tree in Glengormley, a spokesperson for Crumlin Deserves Better said: “I wonder how the council can afford to source, erect and decorate a second tree when there is no money?

“This is nothing against Glengormley. They do deserve their new tree. This is merely highlighting that Crumlin deserves their tree too.”