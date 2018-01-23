Accessible facilities in V36

Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council has recently installed new accessible facilities in the V36 Park beside the Valley Leisure Centre.

These new facilities are helping to lead the way in providing accessible toilet facilities to cater for people with a range of illnesses and disabilities.

Many people will benefit from these new facilities including people who suffer from Crohn’s Disease or Ulcerative Colitis.

The Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, Cllr Paul Hamill said: “I am delighted that the council is providing these much needed facilities for visitors to V36.

“It is important that everyone with an invisible illness, who use our facilities, feel comfortable and they can now do so with this accessible toilet provision.”

For more information, contact the council’s Customer Accessibility Officer on 028 9446 3113 extension 31020 or email Ellen.Boyd@antrimandnewtownabbey.gov.uk