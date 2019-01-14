Advice issued to dog walkers after meat ‘discarded’ in Ballyclare

Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council has issued advice to residents after quantities of meat were found in the Rashee Road area of Ballyclare.

The Times understands beef, sausages and burgers were found recently in the Readers Park development.

Commenting on the issue, a spokesperson for the local authority said: “The council has not received any complaints or notifications from residents directly.

“Should any dog walkers come across waste deposited in this manner, or have any information in relation to who may be responsible for depositing this waste, contact the

Environmental Health section directly on 028 9034 0160.”