Annual concert to be staged in Mossley

The annual Clare Chorale concert kicks off at the Theatre at the Mill on Saturday, May 12 with a big variety show planned.

Celebrity comedian and entertainer Gene Fitzpatrick from Banbridge will double as MC and comedy act, while the highly acclaimed Festival Brass will give instrumental diversity.

Festival Brass is led by Alan Corry, brother of the infamous West End star Peter Corry, and has been booked across Ireland for several years for their inspirational brass music.

Sheelagh Greer, from Ballynure, leads the Ballyclare High School based Chorale, which has over 45 active members and plan to entertain on May 12 with a new array of musical items from shows and modern writers.

Accompanist Darren Day will take on an additional role as new soloist in the exciting and dynamic piece ‘Wade in the Water’

Tickets for The Clare Chorale Choir concert can be obtained online at www.theatreatthemill.com or by phoning 02890 340202.

Meanwhile, the choir continues to support its charity of the year, the Northern Ireland Air Ambulance.