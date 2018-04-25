£500K refurbishment to commence at cinema

Movie House Cinema Glengormley is set to get a £500,000 renovation, which will include new VIP seating in some screens and a bright new look in all screens and the foyer.

The cinema in the heart of Glengormley was Northern Ireland’s first multiplex opened by local man Michael McAdam in 1990 and the new renovation will bring a breath of fresh air to the popular family friendly movie theatre.

Movie House continually reinvests in its five cinemas and after the recent success of the refurbishment of Movie House Maghera, this investment will bring a total revamp to the interior of Movie House Glengormley providing movie-goers with a greater experience.

Movie House Glengormley Manager Annette McAdam said: “I can’t wait! Having started here as a screen host 22 years ago, it will be a great change and will help bring Movie House Glengormley to the next level.”

The change will include one area to purchase tickets and confectionary, the addition of two new till points to assist with queues and greater comfort in all screens with the addition of VIP electric reclining seating in screens one and two and superior leather seating in the remaining screens.

Movie House has a policy of not charging a premium for VIP seating so all seats will continue to have the same great value prices.

Movie House Glengormley will close for refurbishment from Monday, April 30 and will reopen late May.

