Bridal showcase at Belfast Loughshore Hotel

Belfast Loughshore Hotel’s Bridal Showcase 2018 will be held on Tuesday, March 6, from 5pm to 9pm.

The Carrickfergus venue will be throwing the doors open on its fully dressed Loughview, Causeway, Glendun and Imperial suites, each of which will be decorated to show off their “perfect suitability” for your wedding requirements, irrespective of size or style.

There will be a wide and varied selection of exhibitors available on the evening, presenting their services and ready to discuss any requirements couples may have for their big day.

These will include room dressers and decorators, floral specialists, musicians and DJs, car hire companies and many more besides.

The hotel’s own team of dedicated and experienced wedding co-ordinators will be on hand to advise and discuss any element of your special day, and how Belfast Loughshore can make your wedding dreams come true.

Any couples who pay a deposit for their wedding on the night for a minimum 100 person package will also get to choose between either a sparkling wine reception or four guest rooms on the wedding night.

They will also be entered into a prize draw on the night for a £995 discount - applicable to one of the hotel’s wedding packages - against the food and beverage offering.

The hotel added: “We are too good to you! Look forward to seeing everyone there.”