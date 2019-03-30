Carrick studio celebrates photography success

A Carrickfergus-based photographer has enjoyed double success at the annaual awards hosted by the PPANI (Professional Photographers Association of Northern Ireland).

Mark Barnes Photography, which has an office and studio at Kilroot Business Park, was awarded Wedding Photographer of the Year in the classical category and was a runner up in Wedding Photographer of the Year reportage category.

The Carnmoney man’s work was among over 850 images entered into the awards from more than 65 photographers.

The event was judged by five worldwide acclaimed photography judges.

The presentation evening was held at the Tullyglass House Hotel in Ballymena.