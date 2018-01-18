Entrepreneurs being urged to ‘Go For It’

Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council is pleased to launch the latest programme of support for would-be entrepreneurs.

If you are aged 16 or over and interested in being your own boss, then the ‘Go For It’ programme is for you.

The programme is a comprehensive package of advice, training and support for anyone thinking of starting their entrepreneurial journey. It is part funded by Invest Northern Ireland and the European Regional Development Fund, under the Investment for Growth and Jobs Northern Ireland (2014-2020) Programme.

It is being delivered on the council’s behalf, through the Enterprise Northern Ireland Network, LEDCOM and Mallusk Enterprise Park (MEP). It will provide participants with expert guidance and mentoring from an accredited business advisor, to help with developing a business plan.

Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, Cllr Paul Hamill said: “Our message is clear: don’t be afraid to bring forward your ideas. By talking them through with a business start-up advisor, you will quickly know if it’s going to work. If it is, they’ll work with you to develop a business plan to allow your business to take off. I am very pleased we are delivering this valuable programme for the many budding entrepreneurs across the borough.”

Everyone who meets the criteria will be met for a one-to-one appointment where advice on how to access grants and funding, along with one-to-one finance and business planning, will be provided. In addition, participants can access best practice guides, tools and videos to help them get started. They will also receive the necessary support to develop their tailored business plan.

For more information about the ‘Go For It’ programme, visit www.goforitni.com, call 0800 027 0639 or visit your local enterprise agency.