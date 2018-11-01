Hagan Homes to construct 2,000 new dwellings

Ballyclare-based Hagan Homes has announced plans to build 2,000 new dwellings as part of a £300 million development programme.

The investment, which will create and sustain hundreds of jobs in the construction sector, comes as the company celebrates its 30th anniversary this month.

Announcing plans to build approximately 200 new homes annually for the next 10 years, James Hagan, chair and founder of the Co Antrim company, said: “Hagan Homes has built over 4,000 homes across Northern Ireland since it was established three decades ago. Our success, despite a turbulent operating environment, is an indication that the Hagan Homes offering, in terms of specification of build, is exactly what our customers want.

“We build affordable, quality, stylish homes by appointing award-winning architects, interior designers and crafts people. Our homes reflect the needs of the modern-day family and are designed to cater for changing needs as families grow.”

After working in the family business selling caravans, where he was mentored and trained by his parents, James decided to branch out on his own in 1988 and set up Hagan Homes with the assistance of his brother-in-law Nigel Simpson in Ballyclare.

The company was originally aimed at the first-time buyer and downsizing market and continues with the same ethos today.

Mr Hagan continued: “We have a very loyal and talented team at Hagan Homes and I would like to thank each and every one of our staff, past and present.

“The company’s success is thanks to the effort they invest day after day to deliver an exceptional standard of service and their ability to adapt to an ever-changing market has been an integral part of our success.”

New sites the award-winning firm will be developing across Northern Ireland include: The Rose Garden, Derriaghy; Shimna Mile, Newcastle; Ballyoran House, Dundonald; Lawnbrook Avenue, Belfast; Old Dundonald Road, Dundonald; Utility Street, Belfast; Gaffiken Street, Belfast; Burn Road, Coleraine; Charlotte Street, Ballymoney; Enler Village, Comber; Ballyveigh, Antrim and Thaxton Village, Lisburn.