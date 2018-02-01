Major housing proposal given the green light

Councillors have granted planning permission for a major new residential development in Newtownabbey.

Members of Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council’s Planning Committee voted in favour of a proposal for 92 new dwellings in the Monkstown Road area.

At the committee meeting on January 22, councillors were informed the development will compromise 28 detached dwellings, 58 semi-detached dwellings and six apartments, garages, open space, landscaping and a proposed right hand turning lane.

Detailing the site, a council spokesperson said: “The application site comprises zoned housing land within the development limits of Metropolitan Newtownabbey to the eastern side of the Monkstown Road.

“The site is a former factory site which extends to approximately 3.60 ha (8.89 acres).

“The former factory buildings have been demolished and some rubble and hardstanding areas remain on the site. Much of the site has become overgrown and is entirely fenced off with palisade fencing approximately 2.2 metres in height.”

The spokesperson for the local authority added: “The site has a 140 metre frontage to the Monkstown Road. Whilst the land level drops approximately three metres from road level, it is generally flat within the site.

“The existing Schlumberger factory building, which is accessed via Cloughfern Avenue abuts the site to the southeast and the former Nortel factory buildings abuts the site to the south.

“Opposite the application site to the west, lies residential development at Aspen Park. An electricity sub-station and Monkstown Wood abuts the site to the north.”

Ahead of the proposal being accepted, concerns were raised by several members regarding the road layout around the proposed site.

A vote was taken after a discussion on the proposal. Planning permission was granted for the development, with eight members voting in favour and two voting against.