New enterprise role for Iain

Mallusk Enterprise Park (MEP) has announced the appointment of Iain Patterson as chairman and welcomed four new board members.

Iain, who has a keen interest in both business and community, is currently managing director of EA Davies & Co Limited in Newtownabbey, and president of the Rotary Club.

He takes on the role of chairman in MEP’s 27th year of operation.

A leading provider of support services, the enterprise park is home to 61 businesses, employing 218 people.

A member of Enterprise Northern Ireland, MEP, through its charitable status, helps individuals at each and every stage of their entrepreneurial journey from business inception to growth and development.

Iain says: “This is an exciting time to take on the role as chairman of MEP.

“This year the team have delivered an impressive set of results with the business park reaching 100% occupancy, the business advisory team supporting the creation of 80 new jobs through the Go For It Programme, and providing support to help grow more than 50 established businesses and create new jobs in the Antrim and Newtownabbey areas.

“I am delighted to welcome four new dynamic, fresh thinking board members who will undoubtedly help to ensure that MEP remains at the forefront of enterprise support in the borough in 2019 and beyond.”

MEP provides a variety of workspace options for both new and established businesses.

Emma Garrett, Chief Executive of MEP, said: “MEP is in a strong position as we move towards 2019.

“We have a new, invigorated board, we have invested in upgrading the business park’s facilities and we are delivering six different support initiatives right across Antrim and Newtownabbey to support local entrepreneurs.

“Our success is your success and we would welcome anyone with a business idea or established business though our doors where they can receive free support and guidance.”

For further details go to www.mallusk.org.uk or find MEP on Facebook @malluskenterprise or follow MEP on Twitter @MalluskInfo