Prestigious recognition for Glengormley businesses

Businesses from across Glengormley gathered at Knags Function Suite on Friday, March 15, for this year’s Glengormley Business Awards.

The Deputy Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council, Ald John Smyth presented the awards on the evening.

The DUP representative said: “These awards give the businesses the recognition they deserve for their hard work and dedication to providing a great service to the residents of our borough.

“I would like to pass on my congratulations to not only the winners of the awards, but also those who have been shortlisted – well done.”

The Best New Business award was won by The Tipsy Nail Bar. Fluid Bar and Grill finished as runner up.

Timeless Beauty Clinic picked up the Best Customer Service award with Ulster Property Sales getting the award for runner up.

The Salon of the Year accolade was presented to Timeless Beauty Clinic and the runner up award went to Pretty Polished.

Asian Kitchen was crowned Best Takeaway, The Railway Fryer finished as runner up and The Captains Table was highly commended.

Knags Bar and Grill came first in the Best Food and Drink category and Linen and Latte picked up the award for finishing runner up.

Professional Service Sector winner wad McMillan Estate Agents and the runner up was Colin Graham Residential.

Dean Samuel Gentleman’s Barbershop won the Best Barbershop award with Jim’s Barbers being presented with the award for runner up.

The Best Independent Retailer award went to Linen and Latte with the runner up award went to Serendipity at Home.

Tesco picked up the Best Multiple Retailer award with Eurospar Glenwell being presented with the award for runner up.

The Making a Difference award went to Colin Graham Residential.