Ulster University Business School student Megan’s magnificent seven

A former Ballyclare Secondary School pupil has swept the board at the annual Ulster University Business School’s student awards.

Megan McNeilly, who is currently on placement with KPMG as the third year of a BSc Accounting (Pathways) degree, won an unprecedented seven awards for excellent academic achievement at the event organised by the Department of Accounting, Finance and Economics.

Her achievements included the Baker Tilly Mooney Moore Award for being the highest performing student in Financial Accounting; the KPMG Award for being the highest performing student in year two; the Abacus Recruitment award for achieving the highest marks in the Career Entrepreneurship module; the CIMA Excellence Award for being the highest performing student in Management Accounting; the BDO Award for being the highest performing student in mock interviews; the Deloitte Assurance and Risk Management Award; and the KPMG Internship Award.

Congratulating Megan, Professor Gillian Armstrong said: “Megan’s achievement is simply outstanding. She has been a prize winner since her first year and continues to build on that success year-on-year.

“These annual awards recognise the top performers across the range of accounting, finance and economics-related programmes which provide increasing opportunities for graduates. There is no doubt that Megan will do very well in her chosen career and is a terrific role model for her peers in the department.”

A total of 25 sponsored awards were presented.