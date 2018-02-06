Urgent work to be carried out on electricity cable

Northern Ireland Electricity Networks (NIEN) will be carrying out urgent work to repair an underground electricity cable in Glengormley over the weekend.

The work, caused by a fault on the electricity network last week, will be happening at the junction of the Carnmoney Road and Church Road from 6.30pm on Saturday, February 10, until late on Sunday evening (February 11).

There will be a traffic management system in place.

Shirley Devlin, NIE Networks Customer Relations Manager for the area, said: “Around 2,000 properties in the area are currently being held on a back-up supply and we want to normalise this as quickly as possible.

“To do this we need to repair a faulty cable but due to the exact location of the fault, we will need to excavate the road at a busy junction.

“In order to minimise disruption we will be working out of hours and will have a three-way traffic management system in place.

“However, where possible, we would encourage drivers to avoid the area while the work is taking place.”