Cairncastle Ulster-Scots to hold soiree

Cairncastle Ulster-Scots will be holding a soiree in Halfway House Hotel, Ballygally, on Wednesday May 29, at 8.00pm.

Artists appearing will be: Henry Family Bluegrass Band, comprising Colin and his wife Janet with their son James playing banjo and daughter Olivia, guitarist and singer.

Previously, Colin played with bands including Broken Strings and Janet has been a soloist for many years.

Also taking part will be The Grouse Beaters and Billy McCombe.

All musicians and singers welcome. Admission £5.