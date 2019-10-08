Campaign to tackle Hate Crime in borough

Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council has launched a bespoke initiative aimed at eradicating hate crime.

The ‘No Hate Here’ campaign has been developed by Antrim and Newtownabbey Policing and Community Safety Partnership (PCSP), Antrim and Newtownabbey Good Relations programme, PSNI and the Community Relations Forum and will work to ensuring that there is no place in today’s society for any form of hate crime or discrimination.

No Hate Here will also endeavour to eliminate hate crime by continuing to work to maintain Antrim and Newtownabbey as a place where people can all live, work and play in safety and know that residents and visitors can do the same.

The campaign reaffirms the Council’s commitment to challenging hate crime incidents and practices and continuing to nurture an atmosphere where hate crime will not be tolerated so that everyone can feel safe in a shared community.

Speaking at the event, Councillor Paul Dunlop, Chair of Antrim and Newtownabbey PCSP said: “We live in a changing society that actively embraces diversity and welcomes the rich tapestry of cultures, traditions and histories that now make up our communities and we want that to continue. As part of this discrimination and prejudice cannot be tolerated. However, we can only eliminate hate crimes and incidents together as a community and send a clear message that we will not tolerate anyone becoming a victim. We would urge anyone who is a victim of hate crime or who has witnessed a hate crime incident to please report it to the authorities without hesitation.”

The No Hate Here campaign has been boosted by the creation of a specially designed resource pack that will be distributed throughout the Antrim and Newtownabbey borough to businesses, organisations and community groups. The pack explains what hate crime is, how people can report hate crime and where they can get support.

If any organisations, businesses or individuals would like to receive a No Hate Here resource pack they can contact Antrim and Newtownabbey PCSP or Good Relations team at Antrim and Newtownabbey Council Tel 028 90340033 or 028 9031362.

Did you know? Antrim and Newtownabbey PCSP is made up of elected and independent members as well as representatives from statutory bodies. It works to help make communities safer and ensure that the voices of local people are heard on local policing and community safety issues. The aim is to empower communities to develop solutions in partnership to tackle crime, fear of crime and anti-social behaviour.