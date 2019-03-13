Carrickfergus school taking the Strictly challenge

Colleagues from Sunnylands Primary School in Carrickfergus are taking up a Strictly Come Dancing challenge in aid of the Northern Ireland Children’s Hospice and school funds on March 29.

A total of 10 couples will participate in the professionally choreographed show which follows the Strictly television format.

Heather Lewis gets into training for 'Sunnylands does Strictly' with Johnny Breen, Children's Hospice regional fundraiser and receives top marks from Tony McGinn (right), Specsavers optometry director and Darryl Marshall, store manager.

They are showcasing a group dance as well as individual performances and the event, which takes place in the Loughshore Hotel in Carrickfergus, has already sold 450 tickets.

Each couple will by vying to lift a ‘glitterball’ trophy and be crowned overall winner.

Karen Hamilton, teaching assistant, says: “We’re all really looking forward to our Strictly show and everyone has been working hard training with Ballroom Blitz who are choreographing all our routines.

“I’d like to thank Tony McGinn at Specsavers, Abbeycentre for coming on board to support the show as well as everyone in the local area who is helping us make this a successful and really enjoyable event for everyone.

“We hope to raise £15,000 which will be split equally between the Children’s Hospice and our school funds. With monies raised we hope to purchase learning resources and fund an outdoor learning environment to benefit pupils.

Specsavers in Abbeycentre is helping the school with advertising support and is providing a glasses voucher raffle prize. Tony McGinn, Optometry director gives Sunnylands full marks for organising the dance spectacular, He said: “We’re thrilled to be able to help Sunnylands make it (in the words of Craig Revel Horwood) a FAB-U-LOUS and glamorous evening with cash raised going to two excellent causes.”

If you cannot purchase a ticket to the show, donations can be made via the school, contact 028 9336 2333.