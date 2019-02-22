Children’s Hospice to benefit thanks to generous bus drivers

A group of local Translink employees will be raising funds for the Northern Ireland Children’s Hospice in Glengormley this weekend.

The fundraising effort will be staged at the Tesco branch on Jubilee Way tomorrow and Sunday.

The Metro service drivers will be conducting bucket collections in the foyer of the store and at the service station.

They will be collecting the donations between 9am and 5pm on Saturday and from 12.30pm on Sunday.

The drivers decided to raise the funds for the local charity in a bid to give something back to the community.

They have been supported by their union, colleagues and Translink in raising over £700 so far and wish to thank everyone for their support.