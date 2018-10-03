Council investigating alleged dog attack

Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council has launched an investigation after being notified about an alleged dog attack in the borough.

Detailing the incident, reported to have occurred in Ballyclare, a spokesperson for the local authority said: “The council received a report of a dog attacking another dog in Sixmilewater Park on October 2 at approximately 7.15pm.

“All reports of dog attacks are investigated thoroughly, however as this is an ongoing investigation, council cannot make any further comments at this stage.”

Council staff recently stepped up patrols at the site following a similar incident last month.

The spokesperson added: “Council received one other complaint on September 26, where it was alleged that a Cavalier King Charles spaniel was attacked by a Husky-type dog. No injuries were sustained to either the dog or its owner. In response to this complaint, patrols were stepped up in the Sixmilewater Park area, and we will continue with these.”

The council is urging members of the public to report similar incidents to the council’s enforcement officers on 028 9034 0160.