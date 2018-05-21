Council states stray dog is alive after announcing death last week

Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council has confirmed a dog they said had been euthanised is still alive.

The council stated last week the stray animal, which had been found in the Valley Park area, had been “put to sleep, given the complex nature of its health and welfare concerns and the fact that it was in pain, and severely stressed due to the number of open wounds on its body”.

Catherine Ward.

However, the local authority said today the dog had not been put to sleep and blamed the original comment on a “miscommunication”.

A council spokesperson said: “Following the statement issued on Friday regarding a lurcher-type dog that had been found straying in the Valley Park area, Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council can confirm that the dog has not been put to sleep but is undergoing further assessment and treatment.

“The error in the earlier statement was due to a miscommunication with the veterinary practice and the council apologises for any upset caused. The veterinary practice is hopeful that the dog can make a full recovery and will be suitable for re-homing by the council.

“Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council takes its responsibilities regarding the welfare of animals very seriously and will continue to work with veterinary colleagues to determine how best to act in cases of welfare or neglect.”

Welcoming the development, Catherine Ward, who took the dog to an emergency vet after finding him last week, said: “My friend’s mum who took in a greyhound and nursed him back to health is taking him. This will be the perfect home for him. She has named him Parker.”

She added the whole experience hasn’t put her off trying to aid stray dogs in the future.