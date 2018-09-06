Councillor thanks voters for support

A UUP representative who will not be contesting next year’s election has praised constituents and council colleagues as he enters the last eight months of his political career.

Cllr David Arthurs took to social media to pay tribute to the people who have supported him since his election to Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council in 2014.

The Ballyclare DEA representative, who was elected on a TUV ticket before switching to the UUP, announced that he will not be running in the 2019 local government elections.

He said: “I have had an amazing four years, but unfortunately I have entered the last eight months of my political career and I will not be running in next year’s local government elections.

“I want to congratulate those selected to run in next year’s election and wish you well.

“I want to put on record my thanks to those who have helped me on my four years in council. I want to put on record my thanks to all elected representatives from all the parties on council, including those members who have left or retired from front line politics.”

He added: “To my family and friends who have guided me through this journey and through some rough times in the past few months, a massive thank you. I couldn’t have done it without you.

“Lastly to you the voter, thank you so much for your support during my term. I assure you I will continue to serve you to the best of my ability and do what’s right for the people of Ballyclare and Antrim and Newtownabbey Until next May.”

Local residents and council colleagues posted well wishes to Cllr Arthurs in the wake of his announcement.