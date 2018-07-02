Abandoned car puzzle for Newtownabbey police

Newtownabbey PSNI have this week issued an unusual appeal for help over an abandoned car.

Police stated: “At the end of May, a member of the public contacted us as a black Saab had been abandoned at the rear of her property.

“We checked the car and it was open, with the key in the vehicle. A thorough check was carried out and there was nothing untoward in the vehicle.

“Checks have completed and we can’t identify the owner. At this stage, we’ll be handing it over to the council. If anyone knows anything about this vehicle and it’s owner, can you get in touch with me on 101 and quote reference no 1079 of 24/05/18.”