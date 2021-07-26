Advice issued after Newtownabbey pensioner conned out of £400

Newtownabbey residents are being urged to be vigilant by Northern Ireland Direct after an elderly woman was recently scammed by a male claiming to be a handyman.

Monday, 26th July 2021
Commenting on social media, a Scam Wise NI spokesperson said: “Police Service of Northern Ireland have informed us an older lady in the Newtownabbey area was approached by a male whilst she was out in her garden.

“He claimed to be a handyman ‍who could carry out some jobs on her property and even provided her with a flyer detailing his services and the associated cost.

“After some discussion, the male talked the lady into paying a £400 deposit, which she did, and he was never seen again! The lady tried contacting the telephone number on the flyer, but it’s not a recognised number.

Residents are being advised to be vigilant.

“Please be wary if approached like this. Do your research and make sure all tradespeople are reputable and legit.”

