Advice issued after Newtownabbey pensioner conned out of £400
Newtownabbey residents are being urged to be vigilant by Northern Ireland Direct after an elderly woman was recently scammed by a male claiming to be a handyman.
Commenting on social media, a Scam Wise NI spokesperson said: “Police Service of Northern Ireland have informed us an older lady in the Newtownabbey area was approached by a male whilst she was out in her garden.
“He claimed to be a handyman who could carry out some jobs on her property and even provided her with a flyer detailing his services and the associated cost.
“After some discussion, the male talked the lady into paying a £400 deposit, which she did, and he was never seen again! The lady tried contacting the telephone number on the flyer, but it’s not a recognised number.
“Please be wary if approached like this. Do your research and make sure all tradespeople are reputable and legit.”
