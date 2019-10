Police seized a number of vehicles as part of a multi-agency operation to detect untaxed vehicles in the greater Belfast area this morning.

Officers from Newtownabbey and Castle Neighbourhood Policing Teams worked alongside representatives from the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Agency as part of the operation.

The operation took place on October 16.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “In a relatively short space of time, 18 vehicles were seized, two Fixed Penalty Notices were issued and one arrest was made.”