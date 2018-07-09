Arrest made as part of forgery investigation

Police are urging business owners to be vigilant after reports of counterfeit bank notes circulating in the local area.

Commenting on the issue, a PSNI spokesperson said: “Police would like to advise the public and in particular local business and residents in the Newtownabbey area of an ongoing issue of counterfeit bank notes.

“There have been a number of businesses in the Newtownabbey area targeted in the last number of days.”

The spokesperson added: “A person has been arrested today (Sunday, July 8) in relation to this forgery investigation and is currently assisting police with their enquires.

“The bank notes so far that have been tendered have been Bank of Scotland notes, however police would ask all business and members of the public to be vigilant with all currency notes.”