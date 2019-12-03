Asda convicted of pollution to Six Mile Water River

Asda Stores Ltd was today convicted at Belfast Magistrates Court of causing pollution to the Six Mile Water River at Ballyclare.

Asda pleaded guilty and was fined a total of £7,500 plus £15 Offender Levy.

Detailing the incident, a Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (DAERA) statement read: “On February 11, 2019 a water quality inspector (WQI) acting on behalf of the Northern Ireland Environment Agency (NIEA) and duty emergency pollution officer (DEPO) responded to a number of reports of oil present in the Six Mile Water at Ballyclare.

“The inspectors began to investigate the report of pollution associated with a spill of red diesel fuel on the Asda Ballyclare site. Together with representatives from the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service, the NIEA officials inspected the delivery yard where the spill of red diesel had occurred.

“The NIEA officials observed two integrally bunded tanks adjacent to a large generator, fuel oil/red diesel was observed on the ground surrounding the tanks.”

The department added: “A site drainage channel was located to the rear of the tanks. The overflow from the bunded area at one of the tanks was the source of the problem.

“The NIEA officials and NIFRS proceeded to a culvert discharge to the Six Mile Water adjacent to the Sixmile Leisure Centre car park where they observed red diesel actively discharging to the river.

“NIEA officials deployed oil absorbent booms preventing further discharges of oil to the river. The oil interceptor within the Asda site was emptied by a clean-up company, who also carried out a cleanup and remediation of the affected area adjacent to the impacted culvert.

“In accordance with procedures a statutory sample of the red diesel was collected and analysed.”