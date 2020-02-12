Bikes and tools stolen in Newtownabbey

Police are appealing for information following a burglary in the Doagh Road area of Newtownabbey.

Police say a Lapierre zesty am 327 Mountain Bike, pw 50 scrambler style motorbike which has just had new plastics fitted, a Husqvarna 236 chainsaw and a Mitox strimmer were taken from the shed of a house on the Doagh Road in Newtownabbey in the last 48 hours.

The items were stolen in Newtownabbey.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Receiving stolen goods is a criminal offence. You might get more than you bargained for if you think you are getting a good deal.”

Anyone with information should call police on 101.