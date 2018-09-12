Car damaged after teen threw stones at traffic

Police are appealing for witnesses after a teenager threw stones at vehicles last night.

It is understood the youth was targeting oncoming traffic close to the Tesco store at Mayfield, Mallusk at around 6.30pm.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “The youth, believed to be about 14 years old, was wearing a khaki jacket and throwing stones into oncoming traffic.

“At least one car was damaged. If you have any information that could help police in their enquiries, please contact 101 and quote serial 1010 of the 11/09/18.”