Car damaged by stone throwing youths

Police are appealing for information after a group of young people threw stones at passing vehicles in Ballyclare.

The incident occurred outside the Danske Bank branch on The Square at around 9pm on Monday, December 17.

Constable Sands said: “A group of youths were reported to have been throwing stones at passing vehicles resulting damage to an orange Nissan Note.

“We are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the damage to contact police at Newtownabbey on 101, quoting CC2018121701243.”

Information can also be provided anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.