Carrick Connect’s ‘positive’ impact on anti-social behaviour problem

A Carrickfergus youth organisation has been praised for its contribution to helping reduce anti-social behaviour in East Antrim.

The wheelworks bus, offering refreshments and outdoor activities, is a Carrick Connect initiative that is proving popular with young people in the area.

The distinctly designed vehicle is a a popular draw at the weekend.

And it is one Carrickfergus PSNI are keen to see more people use. In a recent social media post, the PSNI sated: “The wheelworks bus was back in Carrick tonight courtesy of Carrick Connect. I want to say thank you to them for their help in trying to entertain our young people and in helping to deter our young people from getting involved in anti-social behaviour (ASB).

“Remember, the wheelworks bus will be in Carrick every Saturday night over the summer, there are always alternatives to ASB, Make the right choice!”

Wheelworks is one of a number of projects by Carrick Connect, which was established in 2014 for the 11-25 years age group.

Tracey McNickle, project co-ordinator with the West Street-based organisation, told the TIMES: “We have quite a bit going on over the summer. On a Saturday evening from 5pm to 9pm is our wheelworks project. It is a large social space in the form of a chill cart that we have been able to access through funding from Mid and East Antrim Council.

The youth organisation has a wide range of projects.

It is situated every week at Marine Gardens and all young people and community are welcome. We have hot and cold drinks free of charge with refreshments with outdoor sports and activities going on in the big green.

“It is a project aimed at reducing anti-social behaviour in our town and has been a great success the past three weeks with numbers over 75 with lots of other passersby stopping to inquire about our services.”

“We also have CCTASTIC on a Tuesday night at 7pm which is an inter-generational project with our young people and residents at Carrick Manor.

“They have been learning how to knit, dance and been partaking in quizzes and activities that help bring our generations together. This has been very positive with lots of fun and learning had.

“On a Wednesday evening 7pm, from 16 West Street, we have STROLLTASTIC. This is a community walk open to everyone who fancies a bit of company and a dander.

“Our drop in services are Thursday and Friday evenings from 7pm to 9pm. We offer a safe and comfortable space for young people to relax and be themselves.”

Carrick Connect, Tracey continued, also teams up with Translink on youth engagement.

“RAILTASTIC is our outreach project from 5pm to midnight on a Saturday night. We work alongside NIR and travel on the trains interacting with young people and settling frictions that may occur due to alcohol intake. This has been effective as been confirmed by train staff.”

Carrick Connect also offers a mentoring service for young people who need to talk. It can be contacted through its Facebook page or by emailing tmcnickle73@gmail.com

Tracey continued: “Carrick Connect Counselling Service has fully trained accredited counsellors who work in the schools and out of school on a regular basis.

“Could I also add that I am so thankful for every single one of our volunteers who give of themselves wholeheartedly because they care. We love what we do and want that to reflect in our work and positive attitudes.”

Carrick Connect is a not-for-profit organisation. Check out its Facebook page for news and future events.